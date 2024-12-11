CADECOM-Caritas Malawi donates cash, fortified corn-soya flour to disaster survivors in Nkhotakota

As Christians prepare for the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, the Catholic Development Commission in Malawi (CADECOM – Caritas Malawi) has started distributing cash and foodstuffs to hunger-stricken families that were affected by El Nino early this year.

In Nkhotakota, over 308 families received cash amounting to K100,000 each while 500 households received fortified corn-soya flour for porridge.

CADECOM – Caritas Malawi is making the donations through its Food Crisis Project, which it is implementing with financial support from Caritas International and Caritas Italiana worth about K724 million through Episcopal Conference of Malawi.

Speaking at the start of cash transfer and food distribution exercise at Benga ADMARC on Monday, one of the beneficiaries of the food distribution, Tikhale Samson, described the donation as a ‘salvation’.

“For days, we have been going to bed on empty stomachs, including this little child. So this flour gives a lifeline for us to start mobilizing additional food and also working on our field,” said Samson.

Senior Chief Mwadzama said the donation had come at an appropriate time when families are preparing their land for cultivation.

Mwadzama therefore commended the Catholic Church in Malawi for undertaking various initiatives to uplift the poor in the society.

“This support will motivate the families to work hard in their fields because they have food in their homes. What excites me most is that the Catholic Church is not segregating anyone based on their faith; the church is giving to everyone in need and that’s very commendable,” he said.

However, the chief pleaded for more assistance, saying there are many people suffering from hunger in his area.

“The number of people having no food in their homes is very huge. I wish to appeal to the government and other organizations to come in and rescue us,” he said.

CADECOM National Coordinator, Chimwemwe Sakunda, expressed her commission’s commitment to partnering with the Government of Malawi in mobilizing support for the vulnerable households.

“This is part of a national response targeting 3, 230 households with cash transfers and 3, 749 porridge beneficiaries nationwide. However, in addition to the cash and food distribution, the church is also providing psychosocial support to the affected families to give them hope for a better future,” said Sakunda.

Meanwhile, Sakunda has thanked Caritas International for providing the financial support for the implementation of the current intervention.

In March this year, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera declared a State of Disaster and called upon the international community, non-governmental organizations and people of goodwill to collaborate with his government in mobilizing financial and material resources for aiding households affected by natural disasters.

