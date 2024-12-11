MBC geared for 2024 EOY Awards

All is set for the 2024 MBC Entertainers of the Year Awards, (EOY) slated for 14th December, 2024 at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

George Kasakula Director General at MBC expressed satisfaction with responses from companies in sponsoring the event as well as general public in participating into voting process.

“We promise a great event of rewarding the best talent as we have learnt new things from last year’s event,” he said.

Chairperson of the event, Chisomo Mwamadi said this year the event will ran for two hours as a response to feedback from stakeholders regarding last year’s event which ran for four hours.

“In this year’s event we have reduced podium presentations as only 27 awardees will be invited to the stage to receive their awards, while the remaining 21 winners will be announced during the ceremony and will collect their awards and prizes later from the MBC offices,” Mwamadi said.

He adds that this ensures a concise program that aligns with international standards and enhances the audience experience.

Categories for Podium Presentation include;

Music Category: Secular artist of the year- Male and Female, Gospel artist of the year – Male and Female as well as Up and Coming artist of the year.

Drama Category: Best radio actress of the year, Best radio actor of the year, Best TV actor and actress of the year, Best stage actor and actress of the year as well as Best stand up comedia.

Media category: Radio Personality Male and Female, TV Personality Male and Female as well as Best DJ of the year.

Sports Category: Best Female and Male Footballers of the year, Sports Personality of the year as well as Best Netballer of the year.

Poet Category:

Poet of the year Male and Female

Social category: Content Creator of the year Male and Female

Film Category: Actor and Actress of the year

Therefore the remaining awards in different categories will be mentioned and corrected separately.

