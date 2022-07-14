CAF nominates Malawi star’s goal for Goal of Year Award

Malawi National Football Team star Gabadinho Mhango’s stunning long range goal against Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations second round has been nominated for CAF Goal of Year.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets striker scored the goal but the Africa giants came from behind to win 2-1 and reach the quarterfinals.

CAF released the list of nominees Thursday night for the inaugural award.

IDiski Times reported that for the first time in history CAF will handout the Goal of the Year Trophy with 10 goals making the shortlist.

“Gabadinho Mhango’s stunning for Malawi at the Africa Cup of Nations has been nominated for the CAF Goal of the Year Award. Fans can vote their favourite and their voting will have 70 percent weight for the final decision of the winning goal,” reads a statement released by CAF.

The former South Africa top-flight league’s Orlando Pirates player scored three goals at Afcon following a brace against Zimbabwe in the group stages.

Other nominees are Ellyes Skhari and Haithem Layouni of Tunisia, Pape Ousmane Sakho of Senegal, Moroccans Zohair El Moutaraj and Sanna Massoudy, Youssouf M’changama of Comoros, Ben Malango of D R Congo, Adama Congo from Burkina Faso Keitsumetse Dithebe of Botswana.

This has put to rest concern from soccer fans, including Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu who felt the Goal of the Tournament for the delayed 2021 Afcon in Cameroon played this year should have named Gabadinho’s goal as the Best of the Tournament.

Malawian legend the late Clifton Msiya’s goal was named Goal of the tournament when the Flames made their maiden appearance at Afcon in 1984 in Ivory Coast.