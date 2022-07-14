Police houses change the face of Jenda Rural Growth Centre

Residents at Jenda Rural Growth Centre in Mzimba have expressed gratitude to the Tonse Alliance government for delivering on its promise to construct houses for police officers to ease accommodation challenges the law enforcers have been facing at business hub.

In light of the inadequacy of housing for Malawi security agencies, which include the Malawi Police Service, Malawi Prison Service, Malawi Defence Force and the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, the erstwhile governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) got a loan from Abu Dhabi to construct 10, 000 houses to address this challenge.

But this was not achieved as funds were allegedly looted by the officials tasked with the responsibility.

When President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera took over the reins of power in June 2020, he revived government’s commitment to providing modern and decent housing to the security agents.

Jenda Police Station alone in Mzimba is scheduled to have 100 houses, with 10 already done in the first phase. Eight of the ten units are for young officers, while two are for senior officers.

One of the resident, Clementina Msimuko commended the Chakwera-led government for undertaking the project, stressing that it will not only change the face of the centre, but also motivate police officers to work extra hard in their profession.

“Our police officers are hardworking, but their spirits were always demotivated because of poor housing. There were no decent housing for police officers here,” said Msimuko.

Chairperson for Jenda Rural Growth Centre, a Mr. Vilimunthazi, said they expect the officers to work with extra zeal when they relocate into their new houses.

“There’s no greater news for us, as residents, and the police officers to hear than this one. We will rally behind the government as it delivers its promises to transform every corner of the country irrespective of its geographical, political or regional background,” said Vilimunthazi.

Deputy Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Deus Gumba said President Chakwera’s intention was to ensure that troops and police officers are appropriately housed, adding that he was pleased with the work being done at Jenda Police Station.

Gumba mentioned that the objective for Jenda is to build 100 dwellings, but they have only begun with ten in this initial phase. The overall goal is to create 10,000 dwellings, with the first phase consisting of 1,000. This is occurring all around the country.

The Jenda contractor praised the police for providing enough protection. He stated that because the residences are for police personnel, the police themselves provide the utmost protection, and everything is running smoothly. The project is scheduled to be finished in 12 months.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!