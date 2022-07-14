Study reveals unavailability of asthma inhalers in health facilities

Lack of availability of inhalers in health facilities is affecting asthma management in the country, a study by Malawi Liverpool Wellcome Trust (MLWT) has revealed.

Speaking during the presentation of findings done from July 2021 to May 2022 in Blantyre, MLWT Senior Research Nurse, Beatrice Chinoko, said Thursday that most asthma patients are returned from receiving the treatment due to lack of inhalers to help them manage the disease.

“As a result, patients opt for traditional treatment which is not good for them instead of seeking medical care,” she said.

Chinoko added that lack of awareness to sensitize to communities to seek medical care for the condition as well as shortage of staff in hospitals is one of the major obstacles facing the management of asthma.

Asthma is a chronic condition, which affects the lungs with symptoms like coughing, wheezing and difficulty in breathing.

The condition is most common in children.

However, she said, there is need for much progress to ensure all asthmatic patients have access to effective long-term care in line with Malawi commitment to universal health coverage and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Parliamentary Chairperson on Health Committee, Mathews Ngwale said the issue of Asthma is crucial disease, which need to bring to the attention of the nation for funding.

“We need more resources in the budget to fund for such diseases like asthma,” he said.

Ngwale therefore appealed to government to give more attention to the disease, which is silently killing a lot of people.

