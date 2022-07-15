Lilongwe City Council set to demolish shopping mall

Lilongwe City Council says it is to demolish Guoji shopping facilities at New Shire in Lilongwe’s Area 49 residential area.

This follows an outrage over what are viewed to be substandard structures currently under construction along Kaunda Road as shown in the pictures below.

According to the City’s Mayor, Richard Banda, what is being constructed is not what was approved as conceptual designs, saying the city has since asked the company to explain this within 21 days, threatening to demolish the shops if the company does not do the needful.

Guoji Dream Town, a site for the controvercial project, already developed residential houses in partnership with Malawi Housing Corporation which distances itself from the project in question when this reporter sought their comment.

Guoji’s management could not be reached for comment as some officers at the company refused to give access when contacted through the official lines on their social media pages.

Public concerns are rife about substandard buildings taking up some of the capital city’s prime land, a development that denies the city of its facelift it needs.

However, with some investors struggling to access land for big projects raises suspicions on land distribution system.

