CAF postpones June 2022 World Cup qualifiers due to current CoVID-19 challenges

The emergency committee of Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that it has postponed the qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup that were to have taken place in June due to current challenges cause by the CoVID-19 pandemic.

In consultation with world football governing body, FIFA, the qualifiers will be scheduled in the existing windows of September, October and November as well as March 2022.

CAF says the decision has been made “to ensure the optimal playing conditions for all participating teams”.

“CAF is re-assessing its protocols and processes to enhance the implementation of CoVID-19 related protocols, including specifically focusing on pre-match testing which had been the source of some challenges in previous windows,” says the statement.

Malawi national team, the Flames were expected start the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers away to Cameroun between June 5-8, 2021 before hosting Mozambique on match day 2 between June 11-14.

Then they are expected to be up against Côte d’Ivoire in back-to-back fixtures — starting at home between September 1-4 and away between September 5-8.

Their last home match was to be against Cameroun between October 6-9 and wind up the campaign away in Mozambique between October 10-12.

The June qualifiers would probably be shifted to the March 2022 window.

The winners of the 10 groups will qualify for the next round where they will face off to identify the five teams that will qualify for the Qatar finals.

