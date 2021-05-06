APM bodyguard Dissi arrested over gov’t vehicle theft

Bodyguard to former President, Professor Peter Mutharika, Dabble Dissi is in the hands of police in Lilongwe on allegations of theft of a government motor vehicle.

National police spokesperson, James Kadazera, said the the suspect was arrested on Monday.

According to Kadadzera, Dissi stole a government vehicle, Toyota Prado TXL, registration number BW 687.

Kadadzera said through Malawi Police Service’s Anti-Motor Vehicle Theft Unit, they are following up on all government vehicles currently in custody of illegal persons.

“It has to be noted that the unit has a list of all government vehicles and is following up on each of them,” said Kadadzera, adding:

“All persons in illegal custody of government vehicles are warned to submit them to police forthwith to avoid embarrassment.”

Dissi will appear before court soon to answer charges of theft of government vehicle.

Dissi who is said to have a ferocious taste for women first came to the spotlight in 2016 allegedly for ordering the arrest of Tamanda Sawerengera, daughter to Ambassador Sawerengera, after he suspected that Tamanda leaked photos of his private affair with a married woman—a Mrs Nelly Kumwenda.

Tamanda had spent a weekend in police custody at Lingadzi Police Station.

Dissi becomes the second of Mutharika’s security aides to engage in conflict with the law. Another of Mutharika’s security aides, Norman Paulosi Chisale, still faces multiple counts including attempted murder and personating a person named in a certificate.

On Wednesday, Mutharika himself escaped the pounce of the sheriffs after he and Lloyd Muhara—former chief secretary to government—paid in full K69 507 461 in a legal cost case where their decisions to send Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and Justice of Appeal Edward Twea leave, pending retirement, were faulted.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!