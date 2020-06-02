Callista: Bingu wa Mutharika had good taste indeed

June 2, 2020

President Peter Mutharika Mutharika has said his brother former president late Bingu wa Mutharika had a good taste in terms of women he dated and indeed it proves as when his first his first wife, Ethel, died, he married pretty Callista Mutharika on April 17 2010.

Callista wa Mutharika
Callista: I did not hesistate to accept Bingu’s proposal
Bingu wa Mutharika (L) and his  Callista walk under a millitary sword saluteby officers of the Malawi army  after their wedding ceremony at Civo stadium in Lilongwe on April 17, 2010.

Bingu’s widow Callista is still looking gorgenous as a former first lady.

Their wedding  had all the Hollywood pomp and splendour,  with Callista  dressed in white and on the procession vehicles which included multi million kwacha Chrysler 300 limousine and several E-class Mercedes Benz.

Peter  Mutharika famously said “you will never walk alone Callista” during Bingu’s funeral in 2012 but later broke ranks with her when the former first lady was  embroiled in a fight with her stepchildren over deceased estate including  ownership of the opulent Casa Blanca Manor at Ndata Farm in Thyolo.

Callista later stirred debate among Malawians when she  said Vice-President Saulos Chilima would be a better candidate to lead the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections and take over from her brother-in-law.

With strong resistance from DPP gurus to have Chilima as the party’s torchbearer in May 21 Tripartite Elections, the ‘Chilima Movement’ was born and later Chilima launched the United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Keen Observer
Keen Observer

Now the simple question is that him Peter Mutharika does he have that good taste he is talking about???? An 82 yr old man cant think what to say and what not to say???? The problem is Malawians, they clap hands yet someone is spewing out a load of bull manure.

2 hours ago
DPP Handed Back To UDF
DPP Handed Back To UDF

Wamadeya ndi Peter. Chinyalala ali nachochi anachitenga kuti.

2 hours ago
