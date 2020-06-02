Callista: Bingu wa Mutharika had good taste indeed

President Peter Mutharika Mutharika has said his brother former president late Bingu wa Mutharika had a good taste in terms of women he dated and indeed it proves as when his first his first wife, Ethel, died, he married pretty Callista Mutharika on April 17 2010.

Bingu’s widow Callista is still looking gorgenous as a former first lady.

Their wedding had all the Hollywood pomp and splendour, with Callista dressed in white and on the procession vehicles which included multi million kwacha Chrysler 300 limousine and several E-class Mercedes Benz.

Peter Mutharika famously said “you will never walk alone Callista” during Bingu’s funeral in 2012 but later broke ranks with her when the former first lady was embroiled in a fight with her stepchildren over deceased estate including ownership of the opulent Casa Blanca Manor at Ndata Farm in Thyolo.

Callista later stirred debate among Malawians when she said Vice-President Saulos Chilima would be a better candidate to lead the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections and take over from her brother-in-law.

With strong resistance from DPP gurus to have Chilima as the party’s torchbearer in May 21 Tripartite Elections, the ‘Chilima Movement’ was born and later Chilima launched the United Transformation Movement (UTM).

