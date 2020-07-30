Calls for Mutharika to retire valid but wrong timing – Dausi

July 30, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Nicholous Dausi has said the calls on former president Peter Mutharika to retire from leading ther party are valid but wrong timing.

Dausi: Let me consult

Dausi was reacting to comments by party member Kenneth Msonda who has said Mutharika, who lost to President Lazarus Chakwera in the June 23 fresh presidential election, can play an advisory role in the party.

He said Msonda’s “concerns may be valid, but the timing is wrong.”

According to Dausi, DPP is still coming to terms with their new status as main opposition party from the governing role .

Leader of opposition and DPP vice president for the (south) Kondwani Nankhumwa recently said the party will conduct a post-mortem from all levels  and see where it went wrong and focus on what needs to be done in rebuilding process.

Boma lokomela tonse
Guest
Boma lokomela tonse

A Sonda nkhani ndikuti inu mumasemphana ndi chigalimoto cha malipilo, basi bwerani ku tonse alliance kkkkk

2 hours ago
Maunits
Guest
Maunits

Where dpp went wrong were as follows Mr Nankhumwa.

1. Corruption
2. Undermine rule of law
3. Nepotism
4. Regionalism
5. bad governance

Eeeeesh we had no president if not we had robot president. Apa ndiye pakufunika Sapita Kawiri or Never again.

2 hours ago
ARENZY
Guest
ARENZY

He is too old, please market someone, uyu mukalimbilkira mugwira nazo mphepo

2 hours ago
