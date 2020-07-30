Calls for Mutharika to retire valid but wrong timing – Dausi
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Nicholous Dausi has said the calls on former president Peter Mutharika to retire from leading ther party are valid but wrong timing.
Dausi was reacting to comments by party member Kenneth Msonda who has said Mutharika, who lost to President Lazarus Chakwera in the June 23 fresh presidential election, can play an advisory role in the party.
He said Msonda’s “concerns may be valid, but the timing is wrong.”
According to Dausi, DPP is still coming to terms with their new status as main opposition party from the governing role .
Leader of opposition and DPP vice president for the (south) Kondwani Nankhumwa recently said the party will conduct a post-mortem from all levels and see where it went wrong and focus on what needs to be done in rebuilding process.
