Calls Grow for Kambala, Kaliati, and Mtumbuka to Form New Party: A Justified Move for Malawi’s Political Future

Following the controversial outcome of the UTM (United Transformation Movement) leadership election in Mzuzu, calls are intensifying for losing candidates Newton Kambala, Dr. Matthews Mtumbuka, and Patricia Kaliati to consider breaking away from the party and forming a new political movement.

The leadership convention, held on Sunday, saw newcomer Dalitso Kabambe securing an overwhelming victory with 636 votes, leaving Kambala, Mtumbuka, and Kaliati with a meager 26, 21, and 20 votes respectively. While Kabambe’s triumph has sparked widespread debate, there are strong reasons why the three losing candidates should heed the growing demand to form a new political party.

A Leadership Mandate Questioned by the Grassroots

The primary argument in favor of Kambala, Kaliati, and Mtumbuka forming a new party is rooted in the growing disconnect between the UTM’s leadership and its grassroots supporters. The party’s convention results, which saw Kabambe backed by more than 700 delegates, have been widely criticized as a sign of mistrust and discontent within the rank-and-file membership. Many feel that the delegates, by siding with Kabambe, were swayed by his substantial financial backing—rumored to be in excess of K4 billion—rather than a commitment to the party’s core values and mission.

In the eyes of many party supporters, Kabambe’s victory reflects the corruption of UTM’s internal processes, where money seems to have played a central role in securing political power. This perception of a “buying” of the leadership has left many disillusioned with the direction the party is taking. As one national executive member put it, “We request our leaders to leave UTM and form a new party. A majority of party supporters are ready to abandon ship and join the new cause.” This sentiment echoes across Malawi, with many supporters feeling their ideals and aspirations have been sidelined in favor of monetary interests.

Kambala, Kaliati, and Mtumbuka: The Leaders Who Represent the Party’s Original Vision

Kambala, Kaliati, and Mtumbuka, all experienced political figures, were at the heart of the UTM movement since its inception, advocating for change, transparency, and a break from traditional politics. The loss they suffered in the convention highlights a larger problem: UTM, once seen as a beacon of hope for Malawians seeking a fresh political vision, is now seen by many as being compromised by financial influence.

For these three leaders, walking away from UTM and founding a new party could be the only way to preserve the legacy of Saulos Chilima, who was a symbol of reform and integrity within the movement before his untimely passing in June 2023. A new party could offer an alternative for those who feel abandoned by the current leadership and those who want to continue Chilima’s vision of good governance, anti-corruption, and economic transformation.

Unity and Legitimacy: A New Political Force for Malawi’s Future

The call for a new political party is not just about the dissatisfaction of the losing candidates, but about the future of Malawi’s political landscape. The fracturing of UTM into factions is a likely outcome in the wake of the controversial leadership convention. Vice President Michael Usi and his supporters made their discontent clear by boycotting the convention, calling it a “sham” and a violation of the party’s constitution. This division within the party, exacerbated by the death of its former leader Chilima, signals a broader crisis in the party’s cohesion and legitimacy.

By forming a new party, Kambala, Kaliati, and Mtumbuka could unite the disillusioned factions within UTM and beyond, rallying those who still believe in the ideals of the original movement. This new party could provide a fresh, legitimate alternative to the old political order, drawing support from those who are tired of the status quo and who seek a party that genuinely represents the needs and aspirations of ordinary Malawians.

A Time for Action

The demand for a new political party is not a reaction to the personal defeat of three prominent politicians; it is a response to the broader crisis of trust and accountability within UTM. It is an opportunity for Kambala, Kaliati, and Mtumbuka to step up and lead a new political force that is not beholden to the financial interests that seem to dominate the current UTM leadership. The grassroots are ready for change, and it is clear that a significant portion of the electorate is eager to see a new, honest political alternative emerge.

In the weeks following the convention, the three leaders have promised to communicate their political future to their supporters. The time to act is now. By heeding the calls to form a new party, Kambala, Kaliati, and Mtumbuka could not only regain their political standing but could also reshape Malawi’s political future—offering a fresh, principled choice to voters who long for real change.

Conclusion

The political landscape in Malawi is at a crossroads. The calls for Kambala, Kaliati, and Mtumbuka to form a new party are not just about their personal grievances but reflect the broader desire of many Malawians for leadership that is free from the corrupting influence of money. With the UTM in disarray and the legacy of Saulos Chilima at stake, the formation of a new party could be the key to reviving the vision of reform that once inspired millions.

