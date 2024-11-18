DPP Chamkakala under fire for moving to end Zuneth Sattar-related case involving former police boss Kainja

Civil society organizations and political watchdogs have strongly condemned Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala for his decision to move toward ending the corruption case against former Inspector General of Police George Kainja, despite significant evidence of wrongdoing.

The move has raised serious concerns about the integrity of Malawi’s ongoing anti-corruption efforts, especially in the wake of high-profile cases linked to businessman Zuneth Sattar, where it appears that powerful figures are being shielded from accountability.

Kainja, who served as the head of the Malawi Police Service until his removal in 2021, is at the center of a corruption scandal involving the procurement of food rations for the police force. Kainja, along with former Deputy Commissioner Mwabi Kaluba and Senior Superintendent Patrick Lupoka, has been accused of accepting kickbacks from Sattar’s company, Xaviar Limited, in exchange for facilitating the awarding of a $8 million contract to supply 350,000 food rations to the police.

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, which also implicate senior police officers in corrupt dealings, the DPP’s office is reportedly moving to drop the charges. This decision comes just as the case was gaining momentum in the courts, prompting outrage from civil society groups and political leaders who view this as yet another indication of the weakening of Malawi’s anti-corruption resolve.

Prominent civil society organizations have expressed their dismay, accusing the DPP of undermining the fight against corruption and breaking the trust of ordinary Malawians who expect justice and accountability.

Charles Kajoloweka, Executive Director of Youth and Society (YAS), slammed the DPP’s actions, saying, “It is deeply troubling that, at a time when Malawi should be intensifying its efforts to root out corruption, we see high-profile cases being quietly dismissed. This move signals that the fight against corruption is no longer a priority for the government.”

Kajoloweka, whose organization has long been at the forefront of anti-corruption campaigns, called on President Lazarus Chakwera to publicly address the matter and reassure the public that his administration remains committed to tackling corruption.

Michael Kaiyatsa, Executive Director of the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR), added: “This is yet another blow to the credibility of the anti-corruption fight in Malawi. The government cannot afford to backtrack on its promises of good governance. Discontinuing this case sets a dangerous precedent and sends the wrong message about the rule of law.”

The Kainja case is part of a broader, controversial web of corruption cases tied to Zuneth Sattar, whose companies were accused of facilitating large-scale bribery and procurement fraud involving government officials across various departments. These cases have implicated high-profile figures such as former Vice President Saulos Chilima, who has also been linked to corruption allegations involving Sattar.

Despite mounting evidence and international sanctions on those involved in the Sattar network, there is a growing sense that political interference is stalling investigations and preventing the prosecution of key figures. Kainja’s case, which was expected to provide crucial evidence of systemic corruption within the police, now appears to be at risk of being quietly shelved.

Observers have noted that the DPP’s involvement in potentially ending this case is part of a troubling pattern where high-profile corruption cases seem to be quietly dismissed or sidelined. Many have pointed to the government’s growing reluctance to follow through with major investigations into corruption, especially when it involves politically connected individuals.

The timing of this development has raised alarm. President Chakwera, who campaigned on a platform of transparency, accountability, and fighting corruption, now faces increasing pressure to demonstrate that his administration is not complicit in the very corrupt practices it promised to eliminate.

The public’s faith in the government and its institutions is fragile. With every corruption case that is dismissed or quietly shut down, the people’s trust in the rule of law erodes further. Ordinary Malawians, who hoped that the Tonse Alliance government would bring an end to years of corruption and impunity, now find themselves questioning whether the government is truly committed to fighting the deep-rooted corruption that has plagued the country for decades.

Former senior police officer, Kainja, whose name had been linked to a case of large-scale corruption, had been one of the key figures hoped to be brought to justice. But now, with his case hanging in the balance, Malawians are left wondering if the administration has lost the political will to see these cases through.

Malawi’s international partners have also expressed concerns. In 2023, the United States imposed travel bans on Kainja, Kaluba, and others involved in the Sattar scandal, citing their involvement in “significant corruption.” The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has launched investigations into Sattar’s activities, but no charges have been brought.

The international community has been closely monitoring Malawi’s anti-corruption progress, and many fear that the dismissal of high-profile cases like Kainja’s could result in Malawi losing the support and confidence of its development partners.

The decision to drop Kainja’s case could have serious consequences for the Chakwera administration. If the trend of quietly shelving corruption cases continues, the country risks backsliding into a state of impunity, where corrupt officials can operate with impunity.

As the public awaits further developments, civil society groups are calling on President Chakwera to intervene and take decisive action. “If the President is serious about the fight against corruption, he must act now,” Kajoloweka said. “This case must be prosecuted, and we need to see accountability at the highest levels of government. Anything less will be a betrayal of the Malawian people.”

The coming days will be critical in determining whether Malawi’s leadership will uphold its promises to eradicate corruption or if it will capitulate to the powerful networks of corruption that continue to undermine the country’s democratic institutions.

