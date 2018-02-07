Campaign for Female Education equips girls with learning materials

Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) recently equipped 1460 girls in Nkhata Bay District’s secondary schools with learning and other materials to motivate them to remain in school.

The district’s CAMFED Operations Officer, Kondwani Mumba, said the organisation’s aim is to increase girls’ access to education in the district and the country as a whole.

“Girl learners face a lot of challenges as such, we want to improve completion rate among girl learners who usually drop out of school earlier,” Mumba said.

He further said CAMFED appreciates efforts made by parents and guardians; as such the organisation wants to help needy girl learners.

Member of Community Development Committee (CDC), which administers all bursaries in the district, Dunreck Pande, said the assistance even reaches learners in hard-to-reach areas.

“We want to make sure that all girls complete their secondary education up to Form 4 and pass Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) with good points,” said Pande who is also YONECO District Manager.

One of the beneficiaries at Bunga Community Day Secondary School (CDSS), Grace Nyirenda, thanked CAMFED for the assistance, saying it will motivate needy students to work hard to realise their dreams.

“We are not going to disappoint our sponsors but work hard in school to pass MSCE with good points,” she said.

The girls received notebooks, pens, socks, school bags, mathematical instruments, scientific calculators, sanitary pads and hard covers, among other things.

CAMFED in Nkhata Bay District is funded by Mastercard Foundation and Department for International Development (DfID).

