Cane cutters cause rampage, seek more pay

Malawi Police in Chikhwawa have come in to restore order after rampaging cane cutters from vast sugar plantation on Nchalo went amok, demanding K2400 per cane cut from K1150.

Police Officer In Charge for Chikhwawa Davie Chingwalu confirmed the running battles between the police and the cane cutters are now over.

“The situation is now under full control,” said Chingwalu.

The situation went out of hand at Thom Trading Centre in the district where the cane cutters burnt sugarcane fields.

Lewis Kasuzweni, one of the contractors said there are 400 cane cutters for each of the seven cane cutters.

“But their demand is unrealistic, we cannot meet it,” said Kasuzweni.

He said the contractors can only meet up to K1200 per cane cut.

Sugar cane cutting is a common occupation in the country’s cane fields of Dwangwa and Nchalo. But the rewards for doing this dirty job were nothing more than a salary or a wage.

