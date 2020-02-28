Can’t Have It All film to be premiered in Malawi:  Lilian Azizi home coming

Malawian model-cum-filmmaker Lilian Azizi who is dominating headlines in The Gambia with her debut film production Can’t Have It All is coming back home to premiere it in the two major cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe before taking it to Nigeria.

The film was shot and produced in The Gambia where Azizi is currently based and features an all-foreign cast. It was officially released in The Gambia and has so far screened on regional digital satellite television (DStv) African Magic channel and on The Gambia’s local channel Oroko TV.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Azizi revealed that the Malawi premiere of the movie the movie, which features actors and actresses from The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Lebanon, Senegal and one German with Gambian roots, will take place on March 27 at Sunbird Mount Soche then at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe the following day.

Azizi stars in the film as Rosie and takes the character of a strong confident woman who works towards making her life perfect.

The film narrates the story of four independent career women and their journey through friendship, relationships and betrayal. Their seemingly perfect friendship takes a huge fall when a well-kept secret among them goes public.

Azizi, who first came in the limelight when she emerged as the first princess during the 2003 Miss Malawi Beauty pageant, is very passionate about young Africans and she wish to help them establish themselves .

“My lifelong goal is to create a network of free minded creative individuals that believes in fostering change through culture, team work and creative intuition,” she explains.

Azizi has also announced that plans to produce a Malawian film are underway and her Lamp House Production is currently in search of partners to start working on their maiden local production.

All events in Malawi premier of the fil are starting at 6pm and charges are 7000Mk for Standard ticket and MK 15000 for VIP tickets.

