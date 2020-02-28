DPP protesters in Mzuzu fear attackers, take off party regalia after march

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) marching protesters against the Constitutional Court election case ruling on Friday took refuge at Mzuzu civic offices fearing there were attackers on the prowl.

The party supporters, led by party secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey were marching in Mzuzu, the fourth protest, in anger over the Constitutional Court ruling which annulled the May 21, 2019 presidential election and the subsequent fresh election this May.

Hundreds of the DPP protesters, including the infamous cadets, were holed up at the civic offices for over two hours, as they feared for the attackers who lay in waiting.

Earlier, Malawi Defence Force soldiers managed to stop some anti-DPP protests who were pelting stones at the protesters.

The DPP protesters managed to leave the civic offices after taking off their DPP regalia and were escorted by police.

A few courageous ones that are able to return to town are being booed and called names.

Currently quite a good number is still stuck at the civic offices apparently awaiting vehicles to ferry them back where they came from.

The DPP followers demonstrated from Katoto ground to Mzuzu civic offices. While passing through Mzuzu market, some vendors threw stones at the protesters.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :