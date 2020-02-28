DPP protesters in Mzuzu fear attackers, take off party regalia after march

February 28, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 6 Comments

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) marching protesters against the Constitutional Court election case ruling on Friday took refuge at Mzuzu civic offices fearing there were attackers on the prowl.

Stranded DPP protesters holed up at Mzuzu civic offices
DPP marching peacefully in Mzuzu
Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey presented the petition to Mzuzu City Council Director of Administration Chrispin Banda.

The party supporters, led by party secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey were marching in Mzuzu, the fourth protest, in anger over the Constitutional Court ruling which annulled the May 21, 2019 presidential election and the subsequent fresh election this May.

Hundreds of the DPP protesters, including the infamous cadets, were holed up at the civic offices for over two hours, as they feared for the attackers who lay in waiting.

Earlier, Malawi Defence Force soldiers managed to stop some anti-DPP protests who were pelting stones at the protesters.

The DPP protesters managed to leave the civic offices after taking off their DPP regalia and were escorted by police.

A few  courageous ones that are able to return to town are being booed and called names.

Currently quite  a good number is still stuck at the civic offices apparently awaiting vehicles to  ferry them back where they came from.

The DPP followers demonstrated from Katoto ground to Mzuzu civic offices. While passing through Mzuzu market, some vendors threw stones at the protesters.

Banda
Guest
Banda

We should all look at which areas in Malawi have this savage attitudes and behaviours. Anthu ODZIKONDA ndi ankhanza. Mukhala chomcho.

2 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

How many thousands were they?

3 hours ago
Naluso
Guest
Naluso

Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

4 hours ago
Ndendeuli
Guest
Ndendeuli

The same pipo will vote for DPP coz vote nja chinsinsi nde mudzidzati mavoti a DPP achokera kuti?

5 hours ago
CADET 3
Guest
CADET 3

Poverty si zinthu ayi. All the way from MJ to MZ!!!

5 hours ago
Mpweya zii
Guest
Mpweya zii

Koma Gre nde ali pachintchito and yet what she’s pursuing doesn’t even make sense

