Capital Hill is source of change resistance, says Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera has said Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe, is the source of change resistance of doing things in government for the betterment of ordinary Malawians.

Chakwera pointed the finger at the government technocrats on Monday at Kamuzu Palace when ministries and government departments signed public reforms contracts.

He said the reforms are meant to help Malawians to get quality public services.

” For far too long, Capital Hill does not respect the will of people for change.

” Even if Malawians vote for change, no change comes, ” said Chakwera.

He said the state machinery had resisted change, adding that the resistance to reforming the public sector had deprived Malawians of quality education, health and job opportunities for the youth and women.

“The state machinery has been doing business as usual. There was clear disconnect.”

“We are here to close that gap,” said the Malawi leader, adding that November 23 was a “great day” to change the fortunes of the country.

The contracts, championed by Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, who is also Minister responsible for Economic Planning and Public Sector Reforms, are meant to improve the quality of public services to Malawians.

Chakwera said fixing the reforms was the duty of all Malawians.

He said the documents signed were “not mere documents to gather dust,” but were terms of contracts that will be evaluated in the first quarter of 2021.

“Let’s go and make these reforms happen,” the President said.

All 23 ministries, 35 local councils, 10 constitutional bodies and 66 parastatals signed the documents through ministers.

