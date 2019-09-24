Car importers roped in tax registration by Malawi Revenue Authority

The commitment made by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning that more people in the country will be made aware of their national duty to pay tax and how to do so has gone full scale as the tax collecting body, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), is directly meeting with individuals and trade groups from various sectors of the economy to sensitise them about tax obligations.

In his inaugural national budget statement recently presented to Parliament, Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha said, in the current financial year 2019/2020, the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with MRA will ensure that more Malawians are sensitised about tax and how to access several services electronically from the tax bull.

In this regard, tax awareness workshops for motor vehicles importers have been conducted in the three cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) centrally aimed at explaining and clarifying the importance of registering for tax before importing a motor vehicle into the country.

Public Relations Specialist for MRA, Hilda Mkandawire, informed the participants that the meetings were arranged after the tax collecting body observed that some motor vehicle importers do not know the procedures to follow when registering for tax in order to obtain Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN).

“Most motor vehicle importers do not understand the need to register for taxes and obtain a Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) before importing vehicles. MRA, therefore, organized this meeting to sensitize you on the need to do so,” said Mkandawire.

During her presentations, Lilian Nyirenda from MRA took participants through steps required to register for tax, types of taxes one can register for and the personal benefits for registering for tax, among other things.

Speaking on behalf of participants in Blantyre, Chatonda Mpata, Chairman for Nagoya Car Dealers, said importers need to be well informed about taxes that affect them in order to make informed decisions before importing vehicles into the country.

“Sometimes we find ourselves on the wrong side of the law because we do not know the taxes that we are supposed to pay hence this workshop is an eye opener for us,’’ he added.

MRA was represented at all the meetings by Dr. Stella Manyenje, Nancy Mwale and Lilian Nyirenda from Domestic Taxes Division.

