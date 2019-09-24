Wogi embarks on girl child empowerment mission in Malawi

It is believed that if you educate a girl child you educate the whole nation, believing the same, Women of Great Influence (WOGI) has introduced a project under the banner ‘girl child empowerment aimed at giving motivation talks and providing support to girls in various schools across the country.

The project is scheduled to be launched on 27 September at Masenjere community day Secondary School in Nsanje where the organization will among other things distribute other learning materials, clothes and sanitary pads to young girls.

Wogi founder Marrium Pikani said as the newly founded organization, they are on the course of reaching out to many schools as one way of complementing government efforts in promoting girl child education in the country.

Pikani said education is one of the key areas that WOGI has decided to support knowing that it is a critical element of development for the country and the donation will be made possible with support from well-wishers within and outside the team.

“We would want to inspire young girls out there to work hard in school despite facing various challenges because some of us have also gone through that and we have managed to flourish to be where we are today something they can also manage.

“At WOGI, we believe that education is a great element when it comes to development, this school will not be the only beneficiary under our program because we are also planning to go to other secondary schools across the country where we will also donate learning materials, clothes and reusable sanitary pads over the next couple of months,” she said

According to Pikani, she believes that the reusable sanitary pads would likely improve the girl’s menstrual hygiene and provide them with needed comfort.

She also indicated that the initiative is coming at a time when they are celebrating one year of existence as such they would want to prove that they are raised to change generations through the word of God which also stresses the importance of giving.

