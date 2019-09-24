Lake of Stars sold out: 2019 Malawi ‘camping’ festival set for new discoveries in Nkhata Bay

Organisers of this year’s Lake of Stars scheduled for this weekend at Kachere Kastle in Nkhata Bay on the shores of Lake Malawi say all the tickets to the festival have been sold.

Head of Media at this year’s music festival Zilanie Godwe warned people who did not buy the tickets in advance since May that they should not dare to drive to the event because there will be no ticket sells at the gates.

“There were limited tickets which were distributed around the country and were sold in phases since May. The final tickets were released last week and have been sold out.

“There will be no ticket sales at the gate. We ask that people [who] do not [have tickets should not] attempt to drive to the festival and end up disappointed,” Gondwe wrote in a WhatsApp interview last Wednesday.

She explained that this year’s Lake of Stars will be 100 percent camping festival in that patrons will have completely new experience of the show.

“This year’s Lake of Stars is vested in increasing tourism and promoting a positive exciting story about Malawi tourism so that we can also boost our economy at the same time.

“Many people will be camping for the first time. People can see the Lake of Stars Facebook page for tips about camping,” Gondwe said.

She, however, warned patrons about mosquitoes, sunny weather conditions and advised them to equip themselves well.

“Please do pack mosquito repellant; use sunscreen to protect your skin and drink water to stay hydrated. Most important – do not drink and drive,” Gondwe said.

Both local and international artists will feature at this year’s Lake of Stars, namely, Moon Child Sanelly, DJ Lag, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Amanda Black, Faith Mussa, Suffix, Sangie, Eric Paliani, Hazel Mak, George Kalusha, King of the Night, Upile Chisala and many others.

