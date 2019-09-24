DPP takes grip of Ntcheu as MP for Bwanje South joins ruling party

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ntcheu Bwanje South constituency, Mwisho Alexander Chilikumtima, has joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), saying his dream of developing the area matches to that of the ruling party.

Speaking on Sunday at Mpotola Primary School, Traditional Authority (T/A) Makwangwala in the district when he officially declared his stand, Chilikumtima who wanted to contest under DPP ticket in the previous election, but later went independent, said his plan is to face-lift the constituency.

“My aim is to transform the area. I want better schools, health facilities, portable water; revamp agriculture schemes to boost crop harvest so that citizens should have food throughout the year,” said the MP.

Chilikumtima said after doing his own assessment, he found out that the only party that is in line with his vision and plan is none other than the governing party, hence; his joining.

“When I was doing my campaign I promised people litany of developments such as good roads, bridges and empowerment initiatives. These things, which were my daily songs on the podium during the campaign trail can only be achieved if I can be affiliated to the ruling party,” he asserted.

The MP also added that after he won the election, he has been meeting his voters whom they have been advising him to join DPP to serve them better.

“My joining to the DPP was not a hasty one. It was after a thorough consultation with my people. After digesting people’s suggestion for months, it came to my brain that they are right. And that’s why today you are seeing me officially declaring my stand,” said the MP amid a deafening ululations from the audience.

T/A Makwangwala who graced the event said the area needs visionary leaders who are expected to transform it.

“We the chiefs we are the custodians of the constituency the politicians represent. Now, for this MP, who represents in this area to say that he has joined DPP in order to bring development, to us, we don’t have a problem. We just need to support him to witness the development he has,” he said

On his part, DPP eastern region regional governor Julius Paipi welcomed the MP, reiterating the party’s total support towards him to achieve his dream of developing the area.

