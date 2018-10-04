Carlsberg Cup semis: Hangover warning to Wanderers, Nyasa BB wary of Masters

Malawi’s lower league side Hangover Hammers have declared they are ready to take on Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in Sunday’s Carlsberg Cup semi-final match to be played at Kamuzu Stadium, saying they prepared thoroughly and still are to upset the so called TNM Super League giants.

While the defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, say they are ready for any game wherever but they are wary of their semi-final opponents, unpredictable fellow TNM Super League side Masters Security at their home turf in Lilongwe on Saturday, knowing having reached this far, they are ready to give the Bullets a good run for their money.

This were the sentiments presented on Thursday at Football Association of Malawi’s Mpira Village at Chiwembe in Limbe when sponsors Castel Malawi presented kit to all the Carlsberg Cup semi-finalists.

The Chitetezo Mbaula Southern Region Football League side’s team manager Frank Nachamba said they respect Wanderers because of their reputation as giants of Malawi football but they too are very good in their own right and the Nomads should expect a tough time come Sunday.

“Our preparations for the Carlsberg Cup started right at the beginning, and for each game that came our way we planned for it just as we have done ahead of this semi-final against Wanderers.

“Throughout this Carlsberg Cup campaign, we scored 16 goals and never conceded and come Sunday we promise to give the fans some good football,” said Nachamba, whose side beat two TNM Super League sides Moyale 4-2 on penalties after 0-0 draw of regulation time in the round of last 16 and Blue Eagles 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

His counterpart for Wanderers, Steve Madeira first turned to Nachamba and said: “First of all let me congratulate you for reaching this far, but your honeymoon is now over because we will teach you some good football lessons.

“We respect Hangover because for them to reach this stage they must be a very good side. We don’t know their style of play but they know ours.

“So our best defence is to go on the offensive and score as many early goals as possible. Our formula will be attack from the word go,” he said.

Asked by the joirnalists at the function on what strategy Big Bullets have knowing Masters Security are very unpredictable when they are at home in Lilongwe, this time at Civo Stadium, team manager James Chilapondwa said they do not take any venue as strange because they have supporters everywhere.

“Every venue is like home for us, whether in Lilongwe or Mzuzu. We take each game as it comes.

“Each and every game we play is like a final to us because our opponents come well prepared just because they are playing against Nyasa Big Bullets. Masters Security are just as ready, we know, but so are we and we are not intimidated at all that it’s an away match, ” Chilapondwa said.

Speaking earlier, the sponsors Castel Malawi’s Market Category Manager Twikale Chirwa said this 7th edition of the competition is expected to bring some thrills knowing the two usual suspects, Big Bullets and Wanderers, are up against supposedly less fancied but giant killers in the making.

“But who knows, one or even both of the two teams which we consider as less fancied might pull the greatest surprise and reach the final.

“This is so because Castel Malawi made it a commitment to continue with the Carlsberg Cup legacy since it unearths talent from the grass roots level.

“So we urge the fans, who are supporters of our brands, to go watch the games in large numbers to make these semi-finals memorable.

“So far we thank the teams and fans that there was no acts of violence during this year’s Carlsberg Cup and we at Castel urge you that what started so well should also finish just as well,” Twikale said.

Of the 16 TNM Super League, the survivors are Big Bullets and Wanderers while teams that qualified for the national qualifications were MDF Marine, Hangover, Cobbe Barracks, Naming’omba, Changalume, Mighty Ivory, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves and Steffords from the Southern Region and from the Central Region there were Luanar, Airborne, Ngolowindo, Mitundu and Lilongwe Veterans while the North had Mchengautuwa, Ekwendeni Hammers and winners between Chitipa and Manyamula.

The 2018 Carlsberg Cup was relaunched on July 13 where sponsors Castel Malawi Limited announced its commitment to continue sponsoring the trophy for the seventh season in a row. Castel are bankrolling the competition to the tune of K40 million.

The 2018 Carslberg Cup winners shall receive K12 million, runners-up K5 million, semi-finalists K700 000 and quarter finalists K300 000. The top goal scorer shall walk away with K200000, Man of the Match K25 000.00 (from the quarterfinals and there is the Discovery of the tournament pegged at K200 000.

