Cases of hydrocephalus and spina bifida still high in the country

Health experts in the country have lamented high cases of hydrocephalus and spina bifida among under five children in the country.

One concerned expert, Professor Dongosolo Kamalo, told the media that at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital alone, over 100 children come with hydrocephalus problems while over 200 are diagnosed with spina bifida.

He added that hydrocephalus is a result of brain diseases that cause blockage of some veins in the child’s head while spina bifida results from lack of folic acid in the body of the mother during pregnancy.

Folic acid is commonly present in green vegetables but the Professor observed that vegetables are overcooked in many households. He therefore suggested that folic acid should be preadded in some daily used food items like sugar.

“When there is lack of folic acid in the body of a woman during pregnancy, the developing child develops this condition,” explained Professor Kamalo.

An association of parents with children with the two conditions called Parents Association of Spina bifida and Hydrocephalus (PASHU) is working to bring such parents together with an aim of making sure that such children are well taken care of.

Chairperson of the association, Sylivia Thawani, said through the grouping, parents can encourage each other on best practices in taking care of their children.

“The association started as parents kept meeting at the hospital after bringing their children for check-up. The parents discovered they had common problems. The association is now growing into regions as well as districts.

“Through the association, parents are learning many important issues that can help in supporting their children,” explained Thawani.

But government through Stephano Joseph from the Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, said everything will be done to take care of children with such health conditions.

“As a ministry, we are enhancing good parenting and early childhood education. We hope that these programs will help to identify children with such conditions and see to it that the children are not left unattended,” explained Joseph.

