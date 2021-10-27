Court convicts another Cashgate beneficiary as ACB arrests two more for fraud and money laundering

The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court has convicted one more beneficiary of the free-for-all plunder of the public resources, dubbed Cashgate.

The convict is Philbert Mkandawire who is the Managing Director of Mahembe Civil Engineering, Philbert Mkandawire.

Mkandawire was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on 10th February, 2014, on suspicion that he obtained K56, 247, 996.14 from Ministry of Water Development and Irrigation for services, which he did not render. He was taken to Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with two counts of money laundering contrary to Section 35 (C) of the Money Laundering, Proceeds of Crime and Terrorist Financing Act and one count of theft contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code.

Having dragged all these years, the case finally saw the direction on 22 October 2021 when the court found Mkandawire guilty of all the charges and duly convicted him.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala, on Tuesday issued a statement in which she disclosed that the convict will appear in court in November 2021 for sentencing.

On the other hand, Ndala said the Bureau on 20th October, 2021, arrested Rabson Issa and Madalitso Muyakha, who worked as a Clinical Technician and Pharmacist, respectively, at Salima District Hospital.

Issa and Muyakha are being accused of receiving government salaries despite having resigned in 2018.

“They continued receiving salaries up to May, 2019. On 3rd June 2019, ACB received an anonymous allegation that Salima District Hospital Clerk, Mr. Ahmed Elias Kazembe and another Human Resources Management Officer connived to maintain names of some members of staff on government payroll, yet the staff had resigned in 2017.

The Bureau conducted investigations into the allegation and found that some people were receiving salaries although they had resigned. The Bureau arrested five people on 20th and 22nd September, 2021,” said Ndala in her statement.

She said Issa and Muyakha were arrested on two counts of fraud other than false pretence contrary to section 319A (c) of the Penal Code and Money laundering contrary to section 42 (1) (C) of the Financial Crimes Act.

They appeared in court on 21st October 2021 and were released on bail after produced K100, 000 cash each as bail bond, were ordered to report to ACB once every fortnight, produced one surety each bonded at K500, 000 not cash and surrendered travel documents to the Bureau.

They will appear in court on 10th November, 2021, for commencement of trial, Ndala explained.

