“#In The Shoes of Men” grouping born to provide free professional counselling to depressed men

Concerned with a rise in cases of suicide and mental disorders, a grouping of 12 counselling professionals and spiritual mentors have teamed up to provide free counselling services to the public.

Trading under the banner of “#In The Shoes Of Men”, the grouping says it will be conducting counselling services to the people at risk of suffering depression or committing suicide across the country.

Some of the grouping are Marcel Chisi, who is the national chairperson of Men for Gender Equality Now (MEGEN), public speaker Ms Pilira Ndaferankhande, Counselling Professional Walker Gondwe, Spiritual Mentor Pastor Joseph Chikwenga, Clinical Associate (Mental Health) Francis Ntwalo, and Pastor Francis Chituwi, among others.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gondwe, Ndaferankhande and Chituwi addressed journalists at Nthanda Lodge where they dispelled myths surrounding masculinity.

They cited the tendency the society to regard men as superhuman who cannot feel pain.

“Men are facing so many problems, but the society doesn’t allow them to express the pain they are going through. And when the pain piles up, they opt for suicide. This is what we, as a group of professional counsellors, want to address in our country,” said Gondwe.

However, Ndaferankhande stressed that the grouping does not intend to fight or attack women, but rather partner with them in addressing the challenges that drive men to suicide.

She proposed the opening of a toll free line where men, who are going through depression, can call and seek counselling services.

Meanwhile, #In The Shoes Of Men has announced that it will conduct free counselling services on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Nthanda Lodge, which is located next to Life Changers International Church at Area 49 in Lilongwe.

The talk will run from 6-9pm and will cover topics such as: Managing depression, men’s mental health and sex and sexuality, balancing masculinity and health, sex and power and handling loss of marriage, business, relationships, among others.

Ndaferankhande urged the public to attend the talk.

“As we have indicated, the talk is free. But we wish to advise those coming to bring with them some cash to buy food for themselves. We will have braai and other foodstuffs on sale as part of a fundraising initiative,” she said.

