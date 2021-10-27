Chilima Apologises for Coming to Meeting Five Minutes Early

Vice President Saulos Chilima on Tuesday apologised to delegates at a Malawi government and World Bank launch of a private sector diagnostic report for coming five minutes early which made some delegates feel they were late.

“I must apologize for coming early. Those who walked in when I was already here, were not late. It was me who was early so do not feel uncomfortable,” said Chilima.

The Vice President has a reputation of sending back late comers to his meetings, a development that has seen delegates to his meetings arrive in time so when they saw him inside they thought they were late yet it was him who came early.

Talking about the launch, the Vice President said Malawi is a safe country for investors across the globe to open businesses in the warm heart of Africa.

He said the Malawi Country Private Sector Diagnostic report examines opportunities and constraints in four key sectors: energy, digital infrastructure and services, transport and logistics, and agribusiness.

The launch included high-level representatives from the government, executives from IFC and the World Bank, and private sector leaders and entrepreneurs in Malawi to discuss challenges facing the private sector.

Chilima further said the report was coming at a right as the Tonse Alliance Administration will be launching the first Malawi 2063 Implementation Plan (MIP1) which runs to 2030.

“Both the long term MW2063 and MIP1 emphasise the role of the private sector both as an engine of growth, and a major driver for transformation,” said Chilima.

