COMSIP trains 119 in livelihood support capacity building

COMSIP Corporative Union Limited this week trained 119 extension workers, otherwise known as Community Development Assistants (CDAs) and Case Workers, in all the three regions of the country, equipping them with information and skills in delivery methods/approaches for the implementation of the livelihood support capacity building and interventions.

The extension workers, who have been drawn from 11 Social Support for Resilient Livelihoods Project (SSRLP) districts, are expected to train social protection beneficiaries in the Malawi Government project, which is funded by the World bank.

In the livelihoods component of the project which is being implemented by COMSIP, beneficiaries of the Social Cash Transfer and Enhanced Public Works Programs are mobilized to join COMSIP groups where they are being encouraged to save and access loans which they invest in businesses and learn ways of improving their lives.

Modules for the training included financial literacy, Business Management (Joint skills groups and Business Choice Guide), Disaster risk awareness, Environmental and Social Safeguards, Nutrition Health and Sanitation.

According to the Operations Manager for COMSIP Susan Kondowe, Case Workers and CDAs are crucial in the implementation of the project as they work directly with the beneficiaries in the communities.

“These two groups are very crucial in the implementation of this project since its inception in 2020, hence the training to equip them further on how they can train beneficiaries of the two programs so that they can graduate from poverty and eventually from the cash transfer program and be self-sustaining,” said Kondowe.

Over 1, 500 COMSIP groups, with a membership of 26, 962, have, so far, been formulated and have savings of about K150 million in the project districts across the country. Of these, 18, 651 members are women and 5780 are the youths.

Speaking when she opened the training, the acting Director of Community Development in the Ministry of Gender, Social Welfare and Community Development, Coltilda Sawasawa encouraged the case workers and the Community Development Assistants CDAs to work together to achieve the project goals and fill existing gaps.

“I urge CDAs and case workers to share work experiences so as to fill any existing gaps and to achieve the intended results of the project,” she said.

Sawasawa also requested both her department and COMSIP staff to commit themselves to the project as its success will be measured by the performance of the two institutions.

The SSRLP is a government of Malawi project with three main components which include Strengthening Harmonised Delivery Systems, Capacity Building and Improved Social and Economic Inclusion.

The Livelihood Support Programme, which is being implemented by COMSIP, falls under the Improved Social and Economic Inclusion component.

The SSRLP project was designed following the Malawi National Social Support Programme (MNSSP)II under the Resilient Livelihood pillar.

In the five-year project, COMSIP targets 70 000 beneficiaries from the main safety net programs of Social Cash Transfer and Public Works in 14 selected districts across the country.

