Prof Nampota confirmed MANEB boss

The Board of Directors for the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has finally confirmed the appointment of Professor Dorothy Cynthia Nampota as Executive Director of the board effective 22nd October 2021.

Nampota has been acting executive director of MANEB since November 2020 and succeeds Gerald Chiunda who was dismissed and later arrested in connection to the leakage of the Malawi School Certification of Examinations (MSCE).

Chiunda denies the charges and the case is still in court.

MANEB Boarder Chairperson Professor Al D Mtenje, in a statement issued on Tuesday, say Nampota’s appointment comes after successfully undergoing competitive interviews for the position in which she had been acting since November 2020.

“MANEB congratulates Professor Nampota on her well deserved appointment and wishes her all the best in her new position,” says Mtenje in the statement.

Nampota is a Professor of Science Education and she has over 20 years’ experience in teaching, research, consultancy and leadership.

Among other qualifications, she holds a Bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Malawi, a Master of Arts from University of London (King’s College) and a PhD from the University of Bath.

She also has a University Certificate in Research Management, Teaching, Learning and Higher Education Management which she obtained from the University of Kassel.

Nampota has been with the University of Malawi as an academic since 1992 and she has served in a number of positions notably as the Director of the Centre for Educational Research and Training (2010 – 2014), Head of Curriculum and Teaching Studies Department (2005-2009) and Deputy Dean of Faculty of Education (2005-2006).

She is a member of various boards and professional associations both locally and internationally. She has also supported the Ministry of Education in the development and evaluation of programmes designed to improve the sector.

And as Mtenje states, through her career, Nampota has accumulated vast practical knowledge and experience in examinations, assessment and leadership which she ably displayed during the period she acted as MANEB Executive Director.

Among her achievements at MANEB was the successful re-administration of the 2020 MSCE examinations within three months of their cancellation.

