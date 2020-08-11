‘Cash Madam’ defiant: I worked hard for my wealth and I’m not homewrecker
Businessperson and socialite Dorothy Shonga who prides herself as ‘Cash Madam’ has taken to social media to hit back at people who commented bad about her arrest together with Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) chief executive officer Collins Magalasi in a case involving alleged fraud of over K107 million, denying any wrong doing.
The ‘Cash Madam’ said she has never been involved in wrongful enrichment and that she “worked hard” to get rich.
She posted: “I am the only boss lady here in Malawi. It is counterproductive to be tarnishing my image .”
Shonga said Malawians are filled with envy and jealous hence showering insults on her following the arrest.
“I worked hard to get my wealth. I am apolitical so please Malawians leave me alone,” she posted.
Cash-Madam also parried away accusations that she was dating married men, saying she is not a homewrecker.
“I don’t date married men. I am not a home wrecker,” she wrote.
Shonga and Magalasi, a one-time chief economic advisor to former president Peter Mutharika, is accused alongside Mera procurement officer Bright Mbewe and Mera public relations officer Patrick Maulidi, of fraud and money laundering.
All the criminal charges relate to a procurement contract awarded to Vink Enterprises, a company belonging to Shonga, for yet -to-be specified goods and services.
malawians are full of envy and jealoussy leave her alone .and mind your bussinesses
Uyu asatinyasepo apa. No one is tarnishing her image – she should blame herself or the law. Of all the 18 million plus people why only her and her alleged man? There are a lot of women we are proud of. Not her please. Tell her to take her nonsense out
Enaf of tou bitch…aaaaa u r too much who doesn’t know u r abig thief
We will leave it to the courts mama, we cannot judge you until the court decides the guilty verdict…
If I were you I would keep my big mouth shut because making comments on social media protesting your innocence cannot sway the judges either way, they only look at the evidence.
The only thing I can judge you on are the pictures you always post on social media, am not sure what message you try to sent to those viewing them but for me I find them very degrading for woman of the calibre you pretend to be.
Ok ok. Komatu osamayankhulitsa. Ili ndi dziko. Khalidwe liposa kukongola.
Hi Dorothy. Life is great and God loves you!
Great to hear that Madam is not a home wrecker. My thoughts go for my friend Collins and his family.
I …I…..I like her…..her legs! […and her brains!] [..not sense of humour ]
My foot! The only lady boss to Magalasi? Bwinotu being.
inu nanuso. You never worked hard. mumanyengedwa ndi mabwana amene amatulusa ndalama ku ma company a boma kuzela kwa inuyo. pliz osatinamiza mwamva!!!! We now know kuti ndinu akuba basi. what were you doing @ Maula??? This was just phase 1. we have 12 more phases to go. Just wait. Zaulendo uno, tilangana pompano, sitidikila Mulungu.