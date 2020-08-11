‘Cash Madam’ defiant: I worked hard for my wealth and I’m not homewrecker

Businessperson and socialite Dorothy Shonga who prides herself as ‘Cash Madam’ has taken to social media to hit back at people who commented bad about her arrest together with Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) chief executive officer Collins Magalasi in a case involving alleged fraud of over K107 million, denying any wrong doing.

The ‘Cash Madam’ said she has never been involved in wrongful enrichment and that she “worked hard” to get rich.

She posted: “I am the only boss lady here in Malawi. It is counterproductive to be tarnishing my image .”

Shonga said Malawians are filled with envy and jealous hence showering insults on her following the arrest.

“I worked hard to get my wealth. I am apolitical so please Malawians leave me alone,” she posted.

Cash-Madam also parried away accusations that she was dating married men, saying she is not a homewrecker.

“I don’t date married men. I am not a home wrecker,” she wrote.

Shonga and Magalasi, a one-time chief economic advisor to former president Peter Mutharika, is accused alongside Mera procurement officer Bright Mbewe and Mera public relations officer Patrick Maulidi, of fraud and money laundering.

All the criminal charges relate to a procurement contract awarded to Vink Enterprises, a company belonging to Shonga, for yet -to-be specified goods and services.

