‘Cash Madam’ defiant: I worked hard for my wealth and I’m not homewrecker

August 11, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 22 Comments

Businessperson  and socialite Dorothy Shonga  who prides herself as ‘Cash Madam’ has taken to social media to hit back at people who commented bad about her arrest together with  Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) chief executive officer Collins Magalasi in  a case involving alleged fraud of over K107 million, denying any wrong doing.

Dorothy Shonga: I worked hard for my wealth

The ‘Cash Madam’ said she has never been involved in wrongful enrichment and that she “worked hard” to get rich.

She posted: “I am the only boss lady here in Malawi. It is counterproductive to be  tarnishing my image .”

Shonga said Malawians are filled with envy and jealous hence showering insults on her following the arrest.

“I worked hard to get my wealth. I am apolitical so please Malawians leave me alone,” she posted.

Cash-Madam also parried away accusations that she was dating married men, saying she is not a homewrecker.

“I don’t date married men. I am not a home wrecker,” she wrote.

Shonga  and  Magalasi, a one-time chief economic advisor to former president Peter Mutharika, is accused alongside   Mera procurement officer Bright Mbewe  and Mera public relations officer Patrick Maulidi,  of fraud and money laundering.

All the criminal charges relate to a procurement contract awarded to Vink Enterprises, a company belonging to Shonga, for yet -to-be specified goods and services.

yohane simbi
Guest
yohane simbi

malawians are full of envy and jealoussy leave her alone .and mind your bussinesses

2 hours ago
Collins Namkhulupa
Guest
Collins Namkhulupa

Uyu asatinyasepo apa. No one is tarnishing her image – she should blame herself or the law. Of all the 18 million plus people why only her and her alleged man? There are a lot of women we are proud of. Not her please. Tell her to take her nonsense out

2 hours ago
Ketulo
Guest
Ketulo

Enaf of tou bitch…aaaaa u r too much who doesn’t know u r abig thief

4 hours ago
Mbonga Matoga
Guest
Mbonga Matoga

We will leave it to the courts mama, we cannot judge you until the court decides the guilty verdict…

If I were you I would keep my big mouth shut because making comments on social media protesting your innocence cannot sway the judges either way, they only look at the evidence.

The only thing I can judge you on are the pictures you always post on social media, am not sure what message you try to sent to those viewing them but for me I find them very degrading for woman of the calibre you pretend to be.

4 hours ago
Corruption free malawi
Guest
Corruption free malawi

Ok ok. Komatu osamayankhulitsa. Ili ndi dziko. Khalidwe liposa kukongola.

5 hours ago
Jimmy D
Guest
Jimmy D

Hi Dorothy. Life is great and God loves you!

5 hours ago
Martin J.
Guest
Martin J.

Great to hear that Madam is not a home wrecker. My thoughts go for my friend Collins and his family.

5 hours ago
Nematodes
Guest
Nematodes

I …I…..I like her…..her legs! […and her brains!] [..not sense of humour ]

5 hours ago
James mpaya
Guest
James mpaya

My foot! The only lady boss to Magalasi? Bwinotu being.

5 hours ago
malawi@gmail.com
Guest
[email protected]

inu nanuso. You never worked hard. mumanyengedwa ndi mabwana amene amatulusa ndalama ku ma company a boma kuzela kwa inuyo. pliz osatinamiza mwamva!!!! We now know kuti ndinu akuba basi. what were you doing @ Maula??? This was just phase 1. we have 12 more phases to go. Just wait. Zaulendo uno, tilangana pompano, sitidikila Mulungu.

5 hours ago
shares