Cashmadam, Dorothy Kingstone, not off court’s hook: Her corruption case in court on Aug 29

Socialite Dorothy Kingstone Zeze popularly known as Cash Madam in social media platforms will be back in court on August 29, 2024 after a two year break to answer charges of abuse of money at Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera).

The socialite briefly appeared before the Lilongwe Resident magistrate court on Friday along with former Mera chief executive officer Collins Magalasi and two other suspects in the case.

The suspects are answering charges to do with failure to follow government procedures when Mera awarded a K150 million contract to Dorothy Zeze.

Dorothy caught the attention of people when she was escorted to the court by her musician husband Zeze Kingston.

State lawyer Dzikondianthu Malunda said the defense team will be parading witnesses when the case comes in the court on August 29.

He said there was a prolonged pause in the hearing of the case because the magistrate who was hearing it was appointed judge.

Malunda said Chief Resident magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza has taken over the case from Patrick Chirwa who is now judge.

