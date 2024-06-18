Mutharika honours Chilima: “Had rare courage and wisdom in decision making, always honest and transparent.”

Former Malawi leader, Professor Peter Mutharika has honoured the departed vice president Saulos Chilima by decorating hims with beautiful words, saying he embodied rare courage and wisdom in decision-making, always guided by principles of honesty and transparency.

Writing on his Facebook page after attending the burial, Mutharika underlined that their journey together in the political arena, what struck hims most about Saulos was his unwavering compassion and steadfast dedication to the people of Malawi.

“Saulos’s ability to connect with people from all walks of life, coupled with genuine empathy, endeared him as a beloved figure across the nation,” wrote Mutharika.

The DPP leader, who was widely cheered during the burial of Chilima in Nsipe, Ntcheu on Monday, recalled how on February 2014, he stood side by side with Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

“It was the start of a journey to transforming Malawi in which I was to partner with the young and energetic former Airtel CEO who would be responsible for on-the-ground work while I was to be occupied with fixing the mess that was left by Cashgate and other failures. As we sat at Comesa, he whispered: “bwana tiiphula game iyi”. And, indeed, we did that. In that moment, of course, I realized and deeply appreciated the exceptional person I had chosen to stand alongside.”

He further said that choosing Saulos was initially met with skepticism from both within and outside our party, but he saw in him not just potential, but a wealth of skills, vision, and boundless energy, adding that the risk he took that day paid off when, in May, we were sworn into office and wasted no time in hitting the ground running.

“Over twelve months, our efforts bore fruit: we stabilized the currency, reduced inflation, restored security, and nurtured a thriving business environment. We believed in each other, supported each other through challenges, and worked hand in hand to realize our shared vision for Malawi,” he wrote.

Mutharika, however, got emphatic acknowledging that it is with profound sorrow that circumstances eventually led us down divergent paths.

“However, I have always held Saulos in the highest esteem — akin to a son. Today, as we laid wreaths on what is his final home, I could not help but remember the dynamic young man I walked with into Comesa Hall, both of us driven by a shared determination to uplift our beloved country. This moment weighs heavily on my heart,” he said.

