Castel Cup sponsorship increased to K440 Million

Castel Malawi Limited has raised the bar in local football sponsorship by increasing the Castel Challenge Cup package to a record K440 million as the tournament’s third edition officially kicked off on Saturday at Nsanje Community Centre Ground.

Speaking at the launch, Castel Malawi Head of Product Development and Marketing Strategy, Frank Binauli, said the investment reflects the company’s commitment to growing football from the grassroots to the elite level, with this year’s edition also placing strong emphasis on fan involvement.

“This crowd is a clear sign that people are hungry for good soccer in the districts. The Castel Challenge Cup begins at the grassroots, and this shows how much people love the game.”

“This season, we want to go beyond just supporting teams — we want to recognise supporter clubs from the district level to the elite sides. Fans, coordinate yourselves, because your team can win, but as supporters, you can also win something,” said Binauli.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Executive Member Felister Dossi hailed Castel for its unwavering commitment to football development in Malawi.

“We are very appreciative of Castel. The sponsorship has risen to K440 million, and that’s the highest amount we have for a cup in Malawi. We hope this season will be very competitive.”

“The games kick off this weekend, and we aim to ensure the Castel Cup runs within the current football calendar, with the finals expected around December. Our message to the teams is simple — play fair, be competitive, and let’s unleash new talent from this Cup,” said Dossi.

The launch also featured the opening match of the competition, where Umodzi FC edged Nsanje Medical FC 1–0, setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting season of grassroots and elite football action.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :