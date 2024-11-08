Castel Malawi bags 3 awards at the IMM Awards

Giant alcoholic beverage producer in the country, Castel Malawi managed to bag three awards at this year’s Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) Awards ceremony over the weekend.

Castel Malawi’s newly-introduced alcoholic product Pomme Breeze won two awards namely Social Media Campaign of the Year for its #Yoursider social media campaign, while ‘It’s a Lifestyle’ campaign was named the Local Marketing Campaign of the Year.

The company’s Head of Corporate Marketing and Communications, Lavern Chitakata was also honoured as the Public Relations Personality of the Year.

Chitakata was recognized for her role in promoting the Castel Brand with football, strategic product communication, amplifying brand presence through media recognition, and championing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives for community engagement.

In reaction to the awards, Chitakata said the recognition is a testament of Castel Malawi’s effort to build meaningful relationships with its customers and the public.

“The #Yoursider social media campaign therefore aimed at amplifying the awareness of our product Pomme Breeze. The campaign ensured Castel Malawi engages with its customers with lucky winner expected to win a three-day trip to Dubai.”

“Pomme Breeze deserved to win these awards due to its remarkable success in the challenging flavored beer market, and defying industry norms. Research indicates 70-90% of New Product Developments (NPDs) fail. Pomme Breeze is indeed a lifestyle.”

“Our CSR activities in sponsoring the Castel Ibongetse Cup, also helped us to increase awareness about our products. I thank the Castel management and colleagues for making this happen,” explained Chitakata.

Castel Malawi sponsors the Castel Cup to the tune of K400 million.

Over the years, the company has engaged in various CSR activities including the environmental conservation, and safety awareness campaigns.

