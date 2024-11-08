Kabambe urges UTM delegates to vote for visionary leaders

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) presidential hopeful Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has urged party’s delegates to vote for vision leaders who can enable the party form the next government.

Speaking with journalists after meeting the delegates at Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre on Thursday, Kabambe said the country is struggling in many sectors because it lacks experienced and visionary leaders.

“I am urging the UTM delegates to vote for the visionary leaders during our convention next week. The party needs leaders who have experience to drive it forward,” he said.

Kabambe also highlighted the economic challenges Malawi is facing under Tonse Alliance leadership, including hunger, poverty and joblessness, which have left half the population in dire need of help.

He emphasized that the country needs a government that addresses these challenges and meets the needs of its people.

Kabambe on the other hand promised to bring economic reform and transformation if elected.

He said he is worthy of running both the party and government since he has vast experience that he gained after working in various top government positions for twenty-five years.

During the same meeting, the party’s spokesperson Felix Njawala and national organizing secretary Willet Kalonga endorsed Dr Kabambe for the UTM presidency.

Karonga said he decided to endorse Dr.Kabambe because of his visionary and leadership skills.

“After close scrutiny amongst the presidential aspirants, I have decided to endorse Dr.Kabambe because he is the man who can run our party well and uphold the late Dr Saulos Chilima’s vision,” he said.

UTM Party is scheduled to hold its elective convention on November 17, 2024, in Mzuzu.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!