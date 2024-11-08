National Youth Council of Malawi Prepares for Groundbreaking Youth Summit and Annual General Assembly

The National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM) is gearing up for its much-anticipated extraordinary annual youth summit and annual general assembly, set to take place from 11th to 13th November, 2024. The summit, which will bring together youth leaders from across the country, promises to be an important event for empowering young people and providing them with the platform to engage in key developmental initiatives that will shape the future of Malawi.

During a press briefing held in Lilongwe, Rex Chapota, the Executive Director of NYCOM, emphasized that the summit would offer young people an opportunity to interact, share insights, and contribute ideas on various youth development projects that the council is currently undertaking. Youths from all regions of Malawi, as well as from different sectors including Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining, are expected to be in attendance.

“This summit is a fantastic opportunity for young people across the country to take up crucial roles in shaping their futures. The assembly will adopt a youth empowerment strategy that aims to provide increased support for youth to acquire leadership positions within various committees,” Chapota said.

The summit will host 500 youth leaders, including members of political party youth wings, further broadening the scope of engagement and fostering a national dialogue on youth issues. The event will also mark the official launch of NYCOM’s five-year strategic plan, aligning youth engagement initiatives with the country’s Malawi 2063 development blueprint.

The theme for this year’s summit is “A Renewed Commitment to Youth Development Towards Malawi 2063”, underlining the critical role of young people in the nation’s long-term development vision. Chapota stated that the event will provide a platform for youth to discuss and advocate for policies that align with national priorities, particularly in the sectors where they are most actively involved.

As part of the cultural component of the summit, Mtameni Kachusa, a member of the publicity committee, revealed that the council has also organized a Cultural Youth Festival to spice up the event. The festival will showcase the rich cultural diversity of Malawi’s youth and provide entertainment, as well as an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of young people.

The event is expected to attract not only national participants but also international stakeholders, including partners from youth organizations, government representatives, and development agencies, further enhancing the summit’s impact and creating more opportunities for youth empowerment.

This summit promises to be a defining moment for Malawi’s youth, as it will not only discuss critical issues but also help shape a path toward a more inclusive, empowered future for young people in the country. With an estimated 500 delegates attending, including youth leaders and political party youth wings, the event is expected to ignite discussions and drive initiatives that will help to unlock the full potential of Malawi’s youth in contributing to national development.

As the nation looks forward to the summit, the NYCOM is clearly positioning itself as a key player in ensuring that young people are at the heart of Malawi’s development agenda, particularly in light of the Malawi 2063 vision. The upcoming event promises to be a landmark occasion, reaffirming the government’s and the Council’s commitment to fostering youth leadership, empowerment, and socio-economic progress.

