MHRC Demands Immediate Arrest of Blantyre Mayor Over Assault Allegation

The Malawi Human Rights Commission has escalated its response to the alleged assault involving Blantyre City Mayor Jomo Osman, demanding his immediate arrest and warning that failure to act would signal a dangerous tolerance of lawlessness at the highest levels of leadership.

In a sharply worded statement released on 2 May 2026, the Commission says the viral video—broadcast live on the mayor’s own Facebook page—provides sufficient grounds for urgent law enforcement action. The footage allegedly shows Osman physically and verbally assaulting a woman accused of buying stolen goods, as well as men who were present at the scene.

MHRC does not mince words: this is not a matter for internal review or political negotiation. It is, in their view, a clear criminal matter requiring swift arrest, investigation, and prosecution.

“No individual, regardless of status or office, has the right to take the law into their own hands,” the Commission stresses, adding that any delay in arresting the mayor risks eroding public confidence in the justice system.

The rights body argues that Osman’s position makes the alleged conduct even more serious. As a public official entrusted with safeguarding citizens, his actions—if proven—represent not just personal misconduct but a direct assault on the rule of law.

The Commission is particularly alarmed that the incident was streamed live, exposing children to scenes of violence and normalizing brutality in the public space. It says this compounds the urgency of decisive state action.

MHRC is now calling on the police to act “swiftly, decisively, and without fear or favour,” making it clear that accountability must begin with placing the mayor under arrest.

Anything less, the Commission warns, would send a chilling message: that power can shield wrongdoing.

The stakes, MHRC suggests, go beyond one incident—they cut to the credibility of Malawi’s justice system itself.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :