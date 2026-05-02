Hands of Power, Fists of Impunity: Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman Grilled by Police as Assault Video Sparks National Outrage

Police have moved in on Blantyre City Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman, summoning him for questioning over an alleged assault captured in a viral video that has ignited national outrage and renewed scrutiny over abuse of power.

National Police spokesperson Lael Chimtembo confirmed the development, stating that Osman has already been questioned and a caution statement recorded—an indication that criminal proceedings may be imminent. But in a response that raises more questions than answers, Chimtembo stopped short of confirming whether the mayor has been arrested, saying investigations are still ongoing.

At the centre of the storm is a disturbing video clip widely shared on social media, showing Osman physically manhandling a woman suspected of theft—an act critics say crosses the line from civic leadership into outright vigilantism.

Police say they are now racing to identify and locate the woman involved to obtain her account, a step that could prove decisive in determining whether formal charges will be laid. But the delay has already drawn sharp criticism from rights advocates, who argue that the visual evidence alone warrants immediate action.

A coalition of influential rights bodies, including the Malawi Human Rights Commission, Human Rights Defenders Coalition, National Advocacy Platform and Women Human Rights Defenders, have condemned the mayor’s conduct in the strongest terms, demanding his immediate arrest and prosecution. They warn that failure to act decisively risks normalising impunity among public officials.

But Osman himself has struck a defiant tone.

In remarks that are likely to further inflame public anger, the mayor told Zodiak Online that he “cannot and will not apologise,” insisting that Malawians should first understand what provoked his actions before rushing to condemn him.

That defence has done little to calm the storm. If anything, it has hardened public opinion against him, with many questioning whether elected leaders are now positioning themselves above the law.

The case now presents a critical test for Malawi’s law enforcement credibility: whether the police will act swiftly and impartially, or allow political stature to dilute accountability in the face of clear and troubling evidence.

For now, the nation watches—and waits.

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