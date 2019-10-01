Castel Malawi cuts more jobs: Brewer at risk of closure

Castel Malawi Limited, producers of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, says it is set to cut more jobs in a second phase of retrenchment this month.

Director of Human Resources Naomi Nyirenda says in a memo to all members of staff dated September 30 2019 that all affected employees will be laid off by October 25.

“All payments in respect of retrenchment will be made through the payroll on 25th October, 2019 together with October 2019 salaries,” says the memo in part.

Nyirenda says other payments such as overtimes will be paid as per the company’s payout procedures.

“However, the company will recover all the outstanding debts that each retrenched employee has at the time of exit,” says Nyirenda.

Castel Malawi, which took over from Carlsberg Malawi Brewery, says it shall repatriate, upon request within three months of retrenchment, any employee to their registered homes within Malawi.

It is yet to be known how many employees will be affected by the retrenchment exercise.

Castel Malawi is rated as one of the top 10 taxpayers in the country, contributing to the development of the economy for over 50 years and are also the number one taxpayers of import duties.

The company employs a workforce of 1 284 people with a business network of over 100 000 stakeholders, customers, suppliers, distributors contractors, locally and internationally.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :