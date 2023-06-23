Castel Malawi gives forklift to distributor

Castel Malawi Limited has handed over a sixth forklift to Popat Wholesalers who emerged winner in an in-house distributor incentive program aimed at motivating and empowering distributors.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Blantyre on Wednesday, Castel Malawi’s Marketing Operation Manager, Lavern Chitakata, said the distributor incentive program is aimed at improving efficiencies and turn-round times in the business and that Popat Wholesalers was successful in volumes for the month of May 2023.

“The company came up with the incentive program to ensure distributors have the right infrastructure for the business thereby helping them with forklifts through a promotion for high performing distributors.

The promotion has been running from August 2022 where five distributors from different areas have already won.”

“The forklift will not only improve the turnaround time for the trucks at Popat but also reduce the number of hired people in his business. Additionally, the forklift will help improve volumes for Popat and in turn drive the growth of revenue for Castel business,” explained Chitakata.

Popat Wholesalers Director, Mehul Acharya thanked Castel Malawi for the forklift saying it will help them to reduce damages while offloading products from the trucks.

“Offloading products manually was costly to our business as we could lose almost the whole pallet with 84 crates broken.

“With this machine, that will be the story of the past, and we also expect to reduce turn-round times. We are sure that with this forklift, our staff will be able to offload products in good time,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!