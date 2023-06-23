MRA procures drones to fight goods smugglers

Revenue collectors, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) say they have procured drones to deal with smuggling of goods into the country.

MRA director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Max Mlomba said this on Friday in Thyolo during a graduation ceremony of Drone and Data Technology students at Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must).

He said most people who smuggle goods use uncharted routes and that drones are the best alternatives to deal with the problem.

“We will have two drones in each region which will be monitoring in hard to reach areas,” said Mlomba.

Must vice- chancellor Professor Address Malata said the use of drones in government ministries departments and agencies such as MRA can help to improve the country’s economy.

Must is the first African university offering training in Drone and Data Technology.

The programme is being implemented in partnership with Unicef, Virginia Tech from United States of America and Furman University.

