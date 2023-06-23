DPP national governing council member slaps party with court injunction over meeting

The Democratic Progressive Party has postponed the National Governing Council meeting which was scheduled to take place today, Saturday in Mangochi following a court injunction. According to a statement signed by party General Secretary Grezelder Jeffrey, the decision has been made due to an injunction obtained by one of its members Billy Malata which restrains the party from holding the event. The party further says it will hold the meeting once the injunction is vacated.

The High Court in Lilongwe stopped the DPP from proceeding to hold the party’s national governing council ( NGC) meeting which was slated for June 24, 2023 at Nkopola lodge to appoint dates for convention.

This follows an injunction the court has granted to the party’s deputy director of political affairs Billy Malata who in his sworn statement argues that the people who are being invited to attend are more than the people recognised under the DPP constitution to be members of the NGC.

A copy of the Order of Injunction by Justice Howard Pemba dated June 22, 2023 restrains the party’s secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, it’s spokesperson Shadric Namalomba and the DPP from holding the NGC until a further order of the court.

In a brief interview Malata’s lawyer Wapona Kita said this was an important constitutional matter within the DPP party politburo because it will in the end determine when and who is supposed to attend and vote at the DPP convention.

