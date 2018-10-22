Castel Malawi impressed with 2018 edition of Carlsberg Cup

Castel Malawi, sponsors of the 40 million Kwacha Carlsberg Cup, have said they will consider raising the money in next year’s edition after an impressive 2018 edition.

Brands Manager for Alcoholics, Twikale Chirwa, said the tournament this year moved away from the obvious thinking that it is Nyasa Big Bullets or Be Forward Wanderers who are favourites in clinching the cup.

The two clubs have been exchanging the trophy for the past years but this year, against all odds, Lilongwe based Masters Security became the champions of the cup after beating Be Forward Wanderers 5-4 on post match penalties as the two sides were tied at one all in regulation time.

“For sure Castel will come back next year with the popular Carlsberg Cup. We will sit down to revisit the package in our quest to giving back to Malawians,” said Chirwa.

Chirwa added that the organisation was remarkable this year and competition and fighting spirit was quite evident among all the teams that participated with the needed discipline.

Masters underlined their serious intent to win the final by flying from Lilongwe to Blantyre early last week.

The team also went to the lake in Salima as it prepared to meet Bullets in the semifinals

