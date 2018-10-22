Friends of Chakwera donate food items to Ukwe health centre

Friends of Chakwera (FOC) over the weekend donated food and other items to Ukwe Health Centre in the area of Senior Chief Kabudula in Lilongwe.

The items donated included soap, sugar, cooking oil, maize flour and skin oil.

The members have been going nationwide doing charity work such as cleaning hospitals and taking care of the needy as well as planting trees as one way of responding to climate change.

FOC chairperson Daniel Kambwiri said they decided to donate the items after learning the patients lack these basic things at such health centres. He also said after taking drugs patients need for adequate food in their bodies to compensate the strengths of the drugs.

He said FOC is ready to will continue with such charity work wherever it is needed because various hospitals and health centres lack basic things for their patients.

Ukwe Health Centres Officer in Charge, George Dulani commended FOC for the their gesture, saying the food received will do a lot in helping to improve nutritional status of the patients.

He also appraised the members that the centre has shortage of staff houses and only have three houses, forcing the health workers to live in rented houses far from the clinic.

Member of Parliament for the area, which is Lilongwe North Constituency, Patricia Mkanda, accompanied the FOC members and she promised to help in bringing the new staff houses.

