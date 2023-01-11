Castel Malawi in Buy-Back-Bottles Campaign

Flagship brewers, Castel Malawi Limited has embarked on an intensive buy-back-empty-glass-and- crates campaign to boost its empty beer glass and crates stock.

The campaign has seen the company recruiting 200 young men and women who are working hand in hand with its sales and marketing team throughout the campaign.

Castel Malawi’s Head of Marketing Frank Binauli, said the campaign seeks to boost the company’s empty glass bottles and crates circulation which is key for consistent supply of its beers.

“We use a returnable glass business model and on average, it takes about two months for the glass to return. So, when it stays with the consumer longer, we are not able to produce enough beers to supply the market.

“This creates product stockouts and that is why we urge our consumers to always return glass bottles when they drink our beers at the outlets. We also request them to be responsible enough to return the plastic empty green crates as well as the empty bottles after drinking the beers off-premises,” he said, adding:

“The company re-injects into the business millions of empty glass bottles and crates every year. Sad to say that some are lost or damaged through the supply chain and many end up in peoples’ homes, hence the need to sensitize the consumers to bring them back to Castel,” he said.

Binauli also highlighted that Castel Malawi believes in youth empowerment and that is why it has recruited the interns to be assigned to each distributor’s territory across the country.

‘‘As you are aware of the high unemployment rates the country is facing, Castel Malawi is committed to making a difference in the lives of people in communities around us. So, we decided to give these young men and women an opportunity to work while they learn some skills of the trade.”

“This economic contribution has been anchored by our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars, through environmental preservation by collecting back the glass bottles and crates; meeting consumer expectations through consistent product availability and supporting our local communities, through the recruitment of interns,” he said.

Castel Malawi Limited is an equal opportunity employer with over 620 people nationwide and contributes significantly to the economic growth of the country.

