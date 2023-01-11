Afrobarometer preparing for elections surveys across Africa, corruption survey in Malawi

The high-level leadership for Afrobarometer is meeting in Malawi’s Capital, Lilongwe, to work on a questionnaire in readiness for the firm’s survey round 10 starting in June or July, which will take on board elections across Africa and corruption in Malawi.

The questionnaire will guide Afrobarometer on issues to focus on when interviewing ordinary African citizens on what they think about their governments, elections and corruption, among other issues.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, Afrobarometer Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joseph Asunka, said the designing of the questionnaire is critical for it allows the firm to pin down the topical issues that people care about.

“Later this year, for instance, we have elections coming up in Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of the Congo and several other African countries.

“We want to bring the people’s agenda to the development discourse and political debate.

“For example, what are the candidates debating? What are the topics? What are the policy priorities? How can we make sure that we bring in what people want,” said Asunka.

The issues in the questionnaire, added Asunka, will ultimately be influenced by what is currently prevailing in Malawi as this year’s host for Afrobarometer Questionnaire Development Committee meeting.

“The country in which the meeting takes place influences what is ultimately decided on. And in Malawi, there are so many issues, with corruption taking center stage.

“For a host country, such issues are what many people have thought about and expressed opinion on. Such issues go into the development of the questionnaire,” he said.

Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan survey research network that conducts public attitude surveys on democracy, governance, the economy, and society.

With its headquarters in Ghana, the firm has become the global reference for high-quality data and analysis on African democracy, governance, economy, and society.

Afrobarometer surveys are conducted every two years in about 40 countries in Africa, including Malawi.

According to Asunka, the firm’s research data has had impact as it helps governments, researchers, policy makers and students.

He said the data helps more especially governments and policy makers to make informed decisions and interventions and change their attitudes and approaches.

In Malawi, Institute of Public Opinion and Research (IPOR) and Centre for Social Research are the partners of Afrobarometer, who help the Accra based firm to conduct surveys locally.

