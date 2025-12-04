Castel Malawi partners with MBCHealth on World AIDS Day

Castel Malawi Limited has reinforced its dedication to supporting government efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS through a partnership with the Malawi Business Coalition on Health (MBCHealth) during this year’s World AIDS Day commemoration.

The event, held on Monday (1 December) in Makata, Blantyre, ran under the theme ‘We Remember, We Lead, We Rise to Transform the Response.’

Castel Malawi Limited’s Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Linda Kolomba, said the company remains deeply invested in strengthening the country’s HIV/AIDS response through strategic collaborations.

“As Castel Malawi, we recognise that the fight against HIV/AIDS requires unity and consistent action. This is why we continue to stand side by side with organisations to ensure that communities have access to the support and information they need. Our role is to uplift, empower, and contribute meaningfully to a healthier Malawi,” said Kolomba.

Kolomba further emphasised that, as a company, Castel Malawi places high importance on health and wellbeing, not only within the communities it supports but also among its own employees.

“At Castel Malawi, we believe that a thriving workforce starts with a healthy workforce. This is why we prioritise health initiatives internally and extend the same support to the communities we operate in. When our people are healthy, our nation is stronger,” she said.

In her remarks, MBCHealth Chairperson, Gloria Zimba, thanked Castel Malawi for joining hands with the coalition, adding that the health sector is currently facing significant financial constraints.

“We have lost partners from abroad, and we are very grateful to Castel Malawi and others for stepping forward to support us. We now depend heavily on such partnerships for financial assistance. Their involvement shows how dedicated they are, and as MBCHealth, we are honoured to have this collaboration,” said Zimba.

Other partners for the commemoration day included National Bank of Malawi plc, MASM, ESCOM, and Blantyre Water Board (BWB).

