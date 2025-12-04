NBM plc, Scorchers donate food items to Mai Mbambande elderly shelter

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc, in partnership with the Malawi National Women’s Football Team, The Scorchers, have donated assorted food items to Mai Mbambande Shelter Home for the Elderly in Lilongwe as part of the Bank’s corporate social investment (CSI) initiatives.

The donation, made on Monday, include, bags of maize, rice, beans, sugar and cooking oil, items identified as essential for the daily care of the elderly residents.

NBM plc, the official sponsors of the tournament and the Scorchers, made the donation alongside the Three Nations Women Football Tournament underway in Lilongwe where the teams also took part.

Speaking after handing over the items, South End Service Centre Manager, Nguwachi Selemani, said the initiative demonstrates the Bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable groups and strengthening community welfare.

“As a Bank, our partnership with the Scorchers goes beyond football. It is about impact, community, and ensuring progress reaches every Malawian, especially the most vulnerable,” said Selemani.

She added that the donation addresses the home’s pressing needs and reminds the elderly that they are seen, valued, and not forgotten.

Selemani also commended the shelter’s founder, Deborah Mbale, who established the home in 2020 at the age of 25, describing her as a shining example of youth leadership and compassion.

“The Scorchers represent strength and unity, and their presence here shows that women can inspire change both on and off the pitch,” Selemani added.

The Scorchers were represented by Jetu, whose song ‘Ona Pangolin’ is NBM plc’s Women’s Championship theme song.

Receiving the donation, Mbale expressed gratitude to NBM plc and the Scorchers, noting that the support would greatly improve the welfare of the residents.

“These food items will go a long way in supporting the elderly under our care. We also call on other well-wishers to offer support,” she said.

Scorchers Captain Tabitha Chawinga also thanked NBM plc for the gesture, highlighting the importance of collaboration in uplifting communities.

“We thank National Bank for remembering the elderly. As Scorchers, we are proud to stand with partners who uplift our communities,” said Chawinga.

