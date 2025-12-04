Parliament Greenlights Controversial CDF Bill, Sparks Outcry Over MP Control

In a move that has sent shockwaves through Malawi’s governance landscape, Parliament has approved Bill No. 2 of 2025, a Constitutional Amendment that enshrines the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) into the country’s supreme law—without any alterations.

Out of 224 MPs, 199 voted in favour, 25 were absent, and none opposed, raising eyebrows about the lack of dissent in a decision that hands MPs direct control over development funds at constituency level.

The amendment, introduced as a Private Member’s Bill by Mzimba South legislator Emmanuel Chambulanyina Jere (MCP), inserts the CDF into the Constitution, outlining its purpose, management framework, and guiding principles. Most controversially, it places the fund under the governance of Members of Parliament “as prescribed by an Act of Parliament.”

The bill’s passage was fast-tracked after Dedza Central MP Joshua Malango (MCP) moved a motion to end debate and advance the Bill to a vote—effectively silencing opposition and public scrutiny.

Critics have warned that embedding the CDF in the Constitution under MP oversight risks entrenching patronage politics, weakening local accountability, and diverting development resources away from communities. For years, the CDF has been plagued by allegations of mismanagement, opaque allocations, and political interference.

“This is a dangerous precedent. By giving MPs constitutional authority over CDFs, we risk turning public funds into a personal political tool rather than a community resource,” said one governance analyst speaking on condition of anonymity.

Supporters, however, argue that constitutionalising the CDF provides legal certainty, ensuring that every constituency receives dedicated funding for development projects, and that MPs are best placed to understand local needs.

With the amendment now law, attention turns to Parliament’s next step: crafting legislation to regulate how MPs will manage, allocate, and report on the funds. Observers warn that without stringent safeguards and independent oversight, the CDF could fuel corruption rather than development.

Malawians are left questioning whether this move represents a milestone in decentralised development—or a further consolidation of political power in the hands of parliamentarians.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :