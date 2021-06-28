Castel Malawi warns senior managers against preying on female employees

Senior managers at Castel Malawi Limited (CML) have come under the public microscope for their uncensored lust, following revelations that they have been demanding sexual favours from female employees.

CML Human Resources Director Naomi Nyirenda has issued a stern warning to managers, stressing that the company will not shield any member of staff involved in the unprofessional conduct at workplace.

In an internal memo dated June 25, 2021, titled ‘Sexual Harassment at the Workplace, Nyirenda says the management has received, with deep regret, written communication of allegations on ongoing sexual harassment occurring with at the workplace.

The communication, sent to her office through the Castel Malawi Workers’ Union (CAMAWU), denotes ongoing sexual harassment incidents happening mostly to the recent employed young ladies, by their respective senior managers in exchange of work favours.

“Castel Malawi Limited has a zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment and any unwarranted conduct. Once found guilty of such an offence, any member of staff will be sanctioned by the Summary Dismissal as warranted by our Disciplinary Matrix 10.1. Consequently, Management would like to call on any employee subjected to this conduct, should report to their respective Human Resource Office with all necessary evidence,” reads the memo in part.

Nyirenda has further warned that the company will institute investigation into any type of allegation bordering on sexual harassment at the workplace.

“All employees are therefore reminded that Castel Malawi Limited does not condone any form of harassment, including sexual abuse and unwarranted conduct,” she emphasizes.

The Deputy Director of the Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU) Jessie Ching’oma has commended the company for taking a tough stand against sexual harassment at workplace.

