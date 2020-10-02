Cathie B announces new single ‘Passover ’

Malawi’s gospel singer Catherine ‘Regina’ Bema popularly known as Cathie B, is set to release a new single titled ‘Passover.’

Cathie B, a student at Malawi’s Polytechnic studying a Degree in Bachelor of Civil Engineering Structures told Nyasa Times on Friday that she is set to release Passover on Monday, (5th October 2020).

“Passover is a classic song with gospel message. Through the single, I want to give my fans what they have been craving for and l can assure them that they will enjoy it ,” said 23 years of old girl,who stays in Blantyre.

Cathie B added that the song would be available for download on Malawimusic.com on its official release from Monday.

“I am currently working on an album titled ‘Adonai’ and the song I am releasing on 5 October is part of the album.I hope that the song will be positively received by my fans. I have made sure to stay within the needs and interests of Malawians,” said the songbird.

She added: “Be on the lookout for my single, video and album coming out soon. After that expect more hits and more spirit filled music coming your way. This music will revive you and elevate you spiritually, your life will never be the same again. Remain blessed.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares